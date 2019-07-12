Douglas W. Powell was born on Oct. 1, 1943, in Pelham, N.C. to the late James Powell and Odell Powell. He proudly served 26 years as a Hospital Corpsman in the U. S. Navy, where he achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, the highest rank for an enlisted man. He served time with the U. S. Marines, on several ships, in base medical clinics and he retired from the Naval Hospital in Beaufort, S.C., where he was the Command Master Chief. After leaving the service and moving to Ormond Beach, Douglas continued to work in several fields. When he finally gave up working, he was a regular and valued volunteer at the Jewish Federation's Jerry Doliner Food Bank. He enjoyed playing softball and played on local recreational teams including the Beach Boys Senior traveling team. Battling cancer for the past three years, Douglas passed on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Douglas is predeceased by his two daughters, Sonja Powell and Roxanne Jaquish, and three brothers: Jimmy Powell, Billy Powell, and Donnie Powell. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosemary (Stiteler) Powell, his son, Douglas W. Powell, Jr., two grandsons, Clay "Eddie" Sapp (Becca) and Sean Sapp, and a great-grandson, Brodie Sapp. He is also survived by three sisters: Faye Presgrave and husband Max, of Tennessee, Lillie Owens, and Anne Vermillion and husband Jim, all of Virginia. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 E. Main St., Dayton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating. Interment will be in the Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery, West Mahoning Township, where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to , 105 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Douglas' family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.