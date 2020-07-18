Earl Jackson Rearick, 82, of Natrona Heights, Pa., peacefully went home to be with his wife, Charlene, of 49 years on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Earl leaves behind his son, Scott (Lori McGrady) Rearick, of Worthington; his daughter, Tressy Rearick, of Natrona Heights; his adopted daughter, Denise Waltman and family, of Ford City; grandchildren: Lauren (Ben) Erdley, of Ford City, and Cody Rearick, of Worthington; sisters: Arlene (Ambrose) Polena and Donna (Paul) Titus; his furry kids, Ellie and Minnie; along with many nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania and Ohio, who he adored.

But mostly he leaves us with an example of what an honest to goodness good guy with a heart the size of Alaska looks like. He was always making his family, friends and caretakers laugh and smile even when he was hurting. Earl was always there to listen, give support and set you straight, always with love. He would give the server at a restaurant such a hard time by picking on them but they always told him to come back and sit in their section.

Earl was a police officer in Crestline, Ohio, then a truck driver. He was also in the U.S. Army Reserves. You can tell the character of a person by the impact they have on the people they came across in their lifetime and Earl made a hell of a good one on all. He will be deeply missed.

Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.

Additional viewing will be held on Monday at the funeral home from noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brenda Schall officiating.

Burial will follow in Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery. Per state mandate, all people attending will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.