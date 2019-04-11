Earl M. Rupert, 90, formerly of Delmont, died early morning Sunday, April 7, 2019, entering life triumphant and joining his loving wife of 50 plus years, Claire, son, David, parents, David Lloyd and Anna Mary, sister, Louise (Harold) Stubrick, and brothers (and sisters-in-law), Franklin, Herman (Jean), Paul (Louise), and extended family who preceded him in death.

Earl leaves his family to grieve his passing: children, Phyllis, Dennis, and daughter in-love Susan Rupert; grandchildren, Katie (Joshua) Jenkins, of Florida; Kristin (Jake) McCue, of Arizona; Carolyn Rupert, Lauren Hope (Joseph) Panteloglous, Victoria Rupert, and David Rupert, of Virginia; Peter Rupert, of Alabama, and Charity Rupert, of Pennsylvania; and great grandchildren, Cole, Josiah, Matthias, Kayla, Teah, and Joey; brothers, Donald (Nancy) and Stanley (Donna) Rupert; many loving brothers and sisters-in-law, caring nieces, nephews and their families; brothers and sisters in Christ of several congregations; and many friends.

Friends will be received Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bash- Nied Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724- 468-8381. Interment to immediately follow at Eastview Union Cemetery, Delmont. Prayers and sympathies are all that is needed, though any wish to make a memorial expression can be done through a contribution to either Compassionate Friends, The Salvation Army, Salem Lutheran Church, or .