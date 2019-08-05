|
Earl R. Cooper, 87, of Ford City, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Sept. 16, 1931, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Russell Wallace and Grace (Hawthorne) Cooper.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in the Korean War. He retired from P.P.G. Industries after 42 years of service.
Earl was a member of Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, Ford City, F&AM Lodge 244, Syria Shrine of Pittsburgh, Ford City V.F.W., American Legion, the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen Club in Frenchville, Pa. He enjoyed hunting, going to camp in Clearfield County, traveling, playing cards and watching the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers.
He is survived by his son David (Lisa) Cooper of Oakdale; his daughter, Lisa (Gary) Shiring of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Brandon and Ethan Cooper, and Ashley and Cortney Ressler; a great-grandchild, Eleni Palermo; and a sister, Norma Jean Petras of Ford City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean "Diana" (Reich) Cooper, and a sister, Jessie Cooper.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, with Rev. Brenda Summerville Schall, officiating. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.