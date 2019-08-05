Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl R. Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl R. Cooper Obituary

Earl R. Cooper, 87, of Ford City, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born Sept. 16, 1931, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Russell Wallace and Grace (Hawthorne) Cooper.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in the Korean War. He retired from P.P.G. Industries after 42 years of service.

Earl was a member of Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, Ford City, F&AM Lodge 244, Syria Shrine of Pittsburgh, Ford City V.F.W., American Legion, the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen Club in Frenchville, Pa. He enjoyed hunting, going to camp in Clearfield County, traveling, playing cards and watching the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers.

He is survived by his son David (Lisa) Cooper of Oakdale; his daughter, Lisa (Gary) Shiring of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Brandon and Ethan Cooper, and Ashley and Cortney Ressler; a great-grandchild, Eleni Palermo; and a sister, Norma Jean Petras of Ford City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean "Diana" (Reich) Cooper, and a sister, Jessie Cooper.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, with Rev. Brenda Summerville Schall, officiating. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now