Edison E. "Ed" Fiscus, Jr., 83, of Kittanning, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home.

A lifelong resident of Kittanning Township, he was born June 14, 1935, to Edison and Dorothy (Forrester) Fiscus.

He graduated from Elderton High School in 1953. He was employed in the grocery business for 46 years. Ed enjoyed watching baseball, hunting, fishing and gardening, he was known for his delicious strawberries.

He also loved to go to camp in Cook Forest. Ed was a well-liked man who was very friendly and will be truly missed by his family and friends.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy (Reed) Fiscus whom he married Jan. 29, 1960; three sons, David Fiscus and wife, Patti, of Kittanning,

Brian Fiscus and wife, Michele, of Kittanning, and Edward Fiscus and wife, Annessa, of Worthington; six grandchildren, Tara Zeigler and husband, Dennis, Tanner Fiscus, Skylar Fiscus, Hayden Fiscus, Parker Fiscus, and Jaxsen Fiscus; two step-grandchildren, Cory Rosenberger and wife, Tessa, and Devon Rosenberger; two great-grandchildren, Nora and Dawson Zeigler; and a sister, Patricia Baker, of Kittanning.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Thelma Tendam and Olive Joannides.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Matthew Vatalare officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

