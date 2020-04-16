|
Edith A. Fruehan, 87, of Ford City, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 22, 1932, in Braddock, to Charles and Anna Petz Totzke.
Mrs. Fruehan was a retired elementary school teacher. During her career, she mostly taught at Lenape Elementary School. She was of the Lutheran faith.
Since 1960, she was a resident of her community.
Survivors include son, Mark Timothy and Teresa Fruehan, of Aliquippa; and brother, Henry Totzke, of Cranberry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harold Mark Fruehan.
Private memorial services will be held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.