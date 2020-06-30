Edith Avanell "Edie" (John) Walls
Edith "Edie" Avanell (John) Walls, 72, of Kittanning, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home.

She was born June 18, 1948, in Kittanning, to Arnold John, Sr. and Anna (Goldinger) John.

She formerly worked as a nurse's aide. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her two daughters, whom she thought the world of. She was a very special mother to her daughters. She never thought of herself, always putting others first. Her daughters were the most important thing in her life. She always thought the world of them and loved them very much. She also thought the world of her brothers and sisters. Edith will be greatly missed and loved by her family.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her daughters, Susan Walls and Christine Walls; husband, Howard Walls; sisters: Judy Wingard, Ruth Brunner and Shirley John; and brothers: Arnold John, Jr., Dennis John, Charles John, Clarence John and James John. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold John, Sr., who passed away in 1970, and mother, Anna (Goldinger) John, who died on Feb. 25, 2016; her daughter, Lisa Marie Walls, who died Oct. 22, 1980; a brother, Gary Wayne John, who died May 12, 2000; and sisters, Georgetta John, who died June 10, 2014, and Ailene Bopp, who died March 8, 2018.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional viewing will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating.

Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
