Edith Corona (Karl) Scardina, 95, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.
She was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Ford City, to the late Lawrence O. and Eulalia (Moore) Karl.
She graduated in the class of 1942, from Ford City High School and the St. John's General Hospital School of Nursing in 1945.
Edith worked as a Registered Nurse at the old ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.
She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.
Edith also was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and the September
Club. She enjoyed doing crafts and reading.
She is survived by her children: daughter, Lucretia (Steven) Burnley, of Alexandria, Va.; son, Thomas (Patricia) Scardina, of Walkchalk; son, Karl (Terri) Scardina, of Ford Cliff; son, Richard (Cassi) Scardina, of Edinboro; grandchildren: Stephen Aaron (Victoria) Burnley, Christopher (Robin) Burnley, Julia (Tyson) Schutter, Lisa (Justin) Furgason, Michael (Melody) Scardina, Angela Scardina and her friend, Aldo, Gregory (Sarah) Scardina, Kerri (Casey) Pennington, Lindsey (Dale) Kirkpatrick, and Lauren (Philip) Mashyna; great-grandchildren: Sydney and Emma Burnley, Nicholas and Isabella Burnley, Jackson and Alina Schutter, Joshua, Emily, and Hannah Furgason, Anthony, Henry, Lydia, Violet, Charlotte, Penny, and John Scardina, Jocelyn and Carrah Scardina, Jesse Pennington, and, Kellen and Fallon Kirkpatrick; and sisters, Mary Therese Tedeski, of Ford City, and Esther Kamer, of Saxonburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Scardina, who passed away in 1999; two sisters, M. Esther Karl and Mildred Skukalek; two brothers, Lawrence O. Karl, Jr., and Francis R. Karl, who passed away in 1998, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Friends will be received on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. Parting prayers will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, with the Rev. Victor S. Baguna officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.