Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Scardina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Corona (Karl) Scardina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Corona (Karl) Scardina Obituary

Edith Corona (Karl) Scardina, 95, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Ford City, to the late Lawrence O. and Eulalia (Moore) Karl.

She graduated in the class of 1942, from Ford City High School and the St. John's General Hospital School of Nursing in 1945.

Edith worked as a Registered Nurse at the old ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.

She was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.

Edith also was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and the September

Club. She enjoyed doing crafts and reading.

She is survived by her children: daughter, Lucretia (Steven) Burnley, of Alexandria, Va.; son, Thomas (Patricia) Scardina, of Walkchalk; son, Karl (Terri) Scardina, of Ford Cliff; son, Richard (Cassi) Scardina, of Edinboro; grandchildren: Stephen Aaron (Victoria) Burnley, Christopher (Robin) Burnley, Julia (Tyson) Schutter, Lisa (Justin) Furgason, Michael (Melody) Scardina, Angela Scardina and her friend, Aldo, Gregory (Sarah) Scardina, Kerri (Casey) Pennington, Lindsey (Dale) Kirkpatrick, and Lauren (Philip) Mashyna; great-grandchildren: Sydney and Emma Burnley, Nicholas and Isabella Burnley, Jackson and Alina Schutter, Joshua, Emily, and Hannah Furgason, Anthony, Henry, Lydia, Violet, Charlotte, Penny, and John Scardina, Jocelyn and Carrah Scardina, Jesse Pennington, and, Kellen and Fallon Kirkpatrick; and sisters, Mary Therese Tedeski, of Ford City, and Esther Kamer, of Saxonburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Scardina, who passed away in 1999; two sisters, M. Esther Karl and Mildred Skukalek; two brothers, Lawrence O. Karl, Jr., and Francis R. Karl, who passed away in 1998, and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Friends will be received on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. Parting prayers will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, with the Rev. Victor S. Baguna officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now