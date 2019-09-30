|
Edith Corona (Karl) Scardina, 95, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.
She was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Ford City to the late Lawrence O. and Eulalia (Moore) Karl.
Edith graduated in the class of 1942 from Ford City High School and the St. John's General Hospital School of Nursing in 1945.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at the old ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.
Edith was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.
She also was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and the September Club. She enjoyed doing crafts and reading.
Edith is survived by her children; daughter Lucretia (Stephen) Burnley of Alexandria, Va.; son Thomas (Patricia) Scardina of Walkchalk; son Karl (Terri) Scardina of Ford Cliff; son Richard (Cassi) (Scardina of Edinboro, Pa.; grandchildren: Stephen Aaron (Victoria) Burnley, Christopher (Robin) Burnley, Julia (Tyson) Schutter, Lisa (Justin) Furgason, Michael (Melody) Scardina, Angela Scardina and her friend Aldo, Gregory (Sarah) Scardina, Kerri (Casey) Pennington, Lindsey (Dale) Kirkpatrick and Lauren (Philip) Mashyna; great grandchildren:
Sydney and Emma Burnley, Nicholas and Isabella Burnley, Jackson and Alina Schutter, Joshua, Emily and Hannah Furgason, Anthony, Henry, Lydia, Violet, Charlotte, Penny and John Scardina, Jocelyn and Carrah Scardina, Jesse Pennington, and Kellen and Fallon Kirkpatrick; and sisters: Mary Therese Tedeski of Ford City; and Esther Kamer of Saxonburg.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Scardina, who passed away in 1999; two sisters: Sister Mary Esther Karl and Mildred Skukalek; three brothers Lawrence O. Karl, Jr., James A. Karl and Francis R. Karl who passed away in 1998 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning. Parting prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning with the Rev. Victor S. Baguna.
Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Kittanning.
