Edna Gertrude Kilgore

Edna Gertrude Kilgore Obituary

Edna Gertrude Kilgore, 83, of Shelocta, formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, Indiana.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1935, to James and Annie (Clark) Evans at Washington, N.C.

Edna enjoyed her flowers, cooking/baking, and feeding the animals and birds.

Edna is survived by her three sons: James (Amy) Kilgore, of Kittanning, Pa., Daryl Kilgore, of New Jersey, and David Kilgore of Ford City, Pa.; three daughters: Clara (Guyer) Schantz, of Shelocta, Pa., Charlene (John) Smith, of Butler, Pa., and Barbara (Lowell) Hauger, of Somerset,

Pa.; a brother, Clarence O. Evans, of North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Daniel "Bert" Kilgore, Jr. and Charles Kilgore; and three sisters: Cassie Lewis, Thelma Gardner, and Annie Asby.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon from the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, where the funeral service will immediately follow at noon with Pastor Brenda Sommerville-Schall officiating. Burial will take place in the Elderton Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.

