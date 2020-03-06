|
Edna J. (Shaffer) Kough, 94, of Elderton, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Grey's Colonial Acres.
She was born June 20, 1925, in Plumcreek Township, to Christopher and Zula (Smeltzer) Shaffer.
Edna was a member of Apollo Faith Chapel and in her free time enjoyed gardening, craftwork and reading. Throughout her life, she worked at Joseph F. Finch, Schenley Distillery, the snack bar at the G.C. Murphy Company in Kittanning, and Isaly's in Meadville, Pa., as a cook. Edna then did adult home care for the Area Agency on Aging and later was self employed as an individual adult home care assistant.
She will be remembered with love by her sons: Christopher G. Kough and wife, Anna, of Indiana, Pa., Dennis Kough and wife, Karen, of Elderton and Richard Kough, of South Carolina; daughters, Ruth Cole and husband, Frank, of Beaver Falls, and Mary Ann Evans, of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Bonnett, of Pittsfield, Pa.; and a sister-inlaw, Deb Shaffer, of Elderton.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George H. Kough, who passed away on March 7, 2019; sons, Robert Kough and Donald Kough; daughter, Freda Smith; brothers: Neal, Harold and Nesbit Shaffer; sisters: Rose Cunningham, Ellen Catalina and Mary Cunningham; and infant brother, Todd Shaffer.
The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Pastor Richard Motzig officiating. Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence at Edna's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.