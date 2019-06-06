Edward Allen Crissman, 80, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at ACMH Hospital. He was born to the late Verdie (Akins) and Edward Crissman on July 5, 1938. He was a lifetime member of Brush Valley Brethren Church in Adrian, where he has served as Deacon, Trustee, Steward, and Moderator throughout the years. He is a member of the Masonic Temple No. 244 and Coudersport Consistory. He is a lifetime member of East Franklin Township Fire Department. Edward worked for West Penn Power in Kittanning, where he retired after 38 years as head mechanic. Allen and his wife, Jean, enjoyed years of square dancing at Frogtown. He enjoyed camping with his family, hunting, and loved playing cards with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 48 years, Gloria Jean (French) Crissman; his son-in-law, Lonnie Bowser; his grandson, Jesse Rottman; his daughterin law, Karen Crissman; his sister, Phyllis Bish; and his brother-in-law, Andy French. He is survived by his five children: David Crissman, of Butler, Darrell Crissman and wife, Joan, of Greensburg, Lisa and husband, Tim Kutch, of Kittanning, Pam and husband, William Pyle, of Worthington, Amy and husband, Dave Rottman, of Cowansville. He has 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Grandchildren include: David and Gretchen Crissman (daughter Madelyn), Rebecca and Josh Shuster, Christopher Crissman, Matthew Crissman, Charity and Rich Smail (kids Laney and Logan), Tim and Trina Kutch (son Brady), Adam and Heather Kutch (daughter Callie), Caitlyn Kutch, Brandon and Elisa Pyle (kids Eli and Brantley), Jonathan Pyle, Brandon Murtland, Jackson Pyle, Teija Rottman, and Andrew Rottman. Also, he is survived by his bonus grandchildren: Eric Shriver, Adam Croyle, Brianna Wolfe, and Kale Hill. He is also survived by his brother, Owen Dean Crissman, and sisters, Loretta Kepple and Nancy Gray. Also, survived by sister-in-law, Carol French, brother-in-law, Roy Edward French, and brotherin law, Bob French and wife Diane; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, where a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday at Brush Valley Brethren Church in Adrian, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Vincent Edwin officiating. Interment will follow in the Brush Valley Brethren Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Edward's honor to Brush Valley Brethren Church. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.