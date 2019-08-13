|
Edward "Keith" Cogley, Sr., 83, of Phoenix, Ariz., died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Born July 27, 1936, in Rural Valley, he was the son of the late Blair E. Cogley and Ilene (Neal) Cogley, of Dayton.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War. He retired from GAF Materials Corp., South Bound Brook, N.J., in 2001. He enjoyed retirement at Tanglewood in Sebring, Fla., before relocating to Phoenix, Ariz., one year ago.
He enjoyed travel, camping and watching sports of all sorts, especially NASCAR (#24 Jeff Gordon).
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Turney), of Phoenix, Ariz., daughter, Deandra Kosch (partner Virginia Morano), of Lubec, Maine; son, Mark (Desiree), of Glendale, Ariz.; and daughter, Beth (Bill) Bovik, of Hainesport, N.J.; in-laws, William Kosch, of North Carolina and Lorraine Cogley, of New Jersey; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings: Gloria Hischuck, Larry (Beverly) Cogley, Donna Wood, and Carole (Alan) Klink.
In addition to his parents, he was recently preceded in death by his son, Edward, Jr. "Casey", who was a resident of New Jersey; and brotherin law, Stanley Wood, who was a resident of Ohio; and eight years ago, by brother-inlaw, George Hischuck.
Keith was loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews and their families as well.
A small memorial service was held at Bridgewater in Arizona, on Monday, Aug. 12. A small reception followed with pie and ice cream (he loved dessert). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Science Care, Inc. 21410 N. 19th Ave, Suite 126, Phoenix, AZ 85027.