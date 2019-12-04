|
Edward Francis Warnick, 89, of Greenville, S.C., and former resident and Mayor of Ford City, died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
He was born in Barton, Md., to the late Clarence and Mary Broadwater Warnick.
Edward was a graduate of Barton High School, Class of 1948. He served proudly in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1957, and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a former resident of Barton, Md., and Ford City, where he was Mayor from 1986 until 1989. He worked for PPG Industries as a supervisor until his retirement. Edward and his wife are members of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anna (Jeffries) Warnick; eight children: Catherine Orndorff (Jeffrey), Kevin Warnick (Vicki), Jeanne Kendra (Tony), Raymond McKenney (Mariann), Michael McKenney and Larry John McKenney (Karen), all of Greenville, S.C., Anthony Warnick (Melva), of Anderson, S.C., and Dona Raye McKenney, of Sewell, N.J.; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and three brothers: Robert, David and Tommy Warnick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Warnick; and brothers: Allen, Lewis, Vernon and Don Warnick.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, from noon until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service that followed at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel. Burial was be held in Graceland Cemetery West. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.