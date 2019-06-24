Home

Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Edward H. Shaffer


Edward H. Shaffer Obituary

Edward H. Shaffer, 87, of Ford City, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence.

Born May 29, 1932, in Ford City he was a son of the late Edward G. and Mary P. (Frerotte) Shaffer.

A veteran of the Korean War, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

Ed was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Church, Ford City. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, and was a mail carrier in Ford City for 26 years.

He enjoyed bowling and was a member of several leagues. He also a sports enthusiast, and especially loved watching his grandchildren in their sporting events. He really loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons, Stephen E. (Debora) Shaffer of Ford City, Richard J. (Barbara) Shaffer of Kittanning, and Michael R. (Molly) Shafffer of Ford City; one daughter, Mariann G. (Ray) McKenney of Greenville, SC; his grandchildren, Nicole Hereda, Ricky Shaffer, Stephanie Crissman, Timothy Shaffer, Cassandra McKinney, Nelson McKinney, Tiffany Crissman, and Robert Shaffer; his great-grandchildren, T.J. Hereda, Josh Hereda, Tiffany Shaffer, Reed Shaffer, Rheya Shaffer and Wesley Luketic; and a brother, James M. Shaffer of Kittanning.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Joseph and William Shaffer.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

