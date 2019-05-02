Edward J. Lattanzio, 77, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away Tuesday morning at his home following surgery and complications of the heart. Ed was born and raised in Kittanning, and was the first son of Guido and Rosalie (Kovalovsky) Lattanzio, both of Kittanning. He was born on March 6, 1942, and died on April 30, 2019. He graduated from Kittanning Senior High School in 1960, and was President of his class. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane L. Lattanzio (Hill), also of Kittanning, on May 23, 1964, and shared nearly 55 years of marriage. Ed is a 1964 graduate of Pennsylvania State University graduating with a degree in business administration. Ed and his brothers, Robert J. and Michael G. Lattanzio, owned and operated Guido Oldsmobile (later known as Guido Chrysler, Plymouth, Dodge) first started by his father, Guido, in 1952, until his retirement in 1998. From 2002–2015, Edward worked part-time for Mission Pharmacy in a supervisory capacity, delivering medications to regional nursing and personal care homes. For the past two years, he served on the East Franklin Township Planning Commission and served on the Armstrong County Chamber of Commerce. Edward greatly enjoyed travelling with his wife frequently to Bethlehem, Pa., to visit their grandchildren, and to Butler, Pa., and Indiana, Pa., to visit their two sons. In addition to being an avid chess player, he was a baseball and football enthusiast and possessed a commanding knowledge of the sports teams he followed. Other memorable pastimes included fiercely competitive card games with family members and the nearly uncountable number of fine dining experiences enjoying the meals and pies prepared by his wife, Diane. Edward and Diane had three children, David S. Lattanzio, of Butler, Pa., John J. Lattanzio, of Indiana, Pa., and Jennifer L Lattanzio (Reeves), formerly of Bethlehem, Pa. Preceded in death were his parents, Guido and Rosalie, his parents-in-law, Jay R. and Marion Hill (Harry M. Fox), and his daughter, Jennifer. Surviving are his wife; his two sons, David S. (Kim) Lattanzio and John J. (Kara Romance); his brothers, Robert J. (Kathie) Lattanzio and Michael G. (Judy Recupero) Lattanzio; his brothers-inlaw, Arnie (Linda) Hill of La Grande, Ore., and Bill (Muriel) Hill of Santa Ana, Calif.; his son-in-law, Chris Reeves; his two grandchildren, Christopher Reeves, Jr. and Jalyn Reeves, of Bethlehem, Pa.; and several other extended family members. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to J's Run, PO Box 3513, Allentown, PA 18106. To support pancreatic cancer research in the Lehigh Valley: http://jsrun.org/ make-a-donation/.