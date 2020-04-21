|
Edward John Lunz, 88, of Manor Township, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 27, 1931, on the family farm in Ford City, to John and Catherine Gehringer Lunz.
Edward was a computer programmer at Allegheny Ludlum, with 30 years of service.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.
His memberships included Knights of Columbus and NRA.
A pitcher for the Crooked Creek Beavers, he enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp.
He was voted most attractive of his senior class in 1949, and was a lifelong resident of his community.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne Vokish Lunz, whom he married May 9, 1959; children, Mark (Diana Shirey) Lunz, Jonathan (Ellen) Lunz and Gretchen (Charles) Lunz Young; grandchildren: Joseph Lunz, Justin Lunz, Emily Lunz (Shawn Kennemuth), Samantha,
Ben, Christian and Zeke Young; brother-in-law, Steve Vokish; sisters-in-law, Sandy Lorenz, Mary Louise Lunz, married to Carl and June Lunz, married to Bill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis; his parents, Joseph and Catherine Lunz; brothers: Joe, Carl and Bill Lunz; and sisters: Marie Lunz, Ann Bloch, Elizabeth Grafton and Genevie Mc- Guire.
Private services will be held by the family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.