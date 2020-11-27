1/
Edward L. Anderson
1934 - 2020
Edward L. Anderson, 86, of Templeton, died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in ACMH Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1934, in Templeton, to the late Incel W. and Martha Jane (Sanford) Anderson.

He was a welder, fabricator and painter throughout his life. Edward was a member of the Templeton Church of God and the Templeton Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and the outdoors in general.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Barbara (Nolf) Anderson; children: Barry (Virginia) Anderson, Rick (Toni) Anderson, Karen (David) Kammerdiener, Kathy (George) Traister, Greg (Brenda) Anderson, Chad, Sr., (Kim) Anderson and Connie (James) Bill; several grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Hazel Reedy and Elsie Slagle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna (Slagle) Anderson; an infant son, Jeffrey; granddaughter, Salina Anderson; grandson, Justin Anderson; great-grandson, Matt Mills; and siblings, Gene, Grace, Margaret, Charles, Kenneth, Janetta, James, Leroy, Mary, Dorothy and Flossie.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa. 16201 from 2 p.m. until time of funeral services at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Alfred Neal Reedy officiating.

Burial will follow in Cochran Cemetery, Templeton, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses.

Guests attending the visitation and services for Edward are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/ health safety protocols.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
NOV
27
Burial
Cochran Cemetery
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
