Edward L. Flanders, 77, of Cabot, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home.

Born Nov. 10, 1941, in Kittanning, he was the son of Fredrick W. Flanders and Catherine Snee Flanders.

Ed was the owner and founder of E.L. Flanders Appliance, which he started in 1968. He had worked at C.L. Risch and Sons in Cabot, for many years.

He was a member of the Hannhastown Baptist Church.

He enjoyed outdoor activities and working on tractors.

Surviving are his wife, Janet F. Flanders, whom he married Dec. 23, 1960; his children, Michelle Casey, Michael Flanders, Edward Flanders, Tambrea Nardelli, Kevin Flanders, Nickolas Flanders, and Gage Flanders; his sister, Betty Stiveson; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Fredrick Flanders; and three sisters, MaryJane Forester, Genevieve Shall, and Mildred Vojtella.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Hannahstown Road Baptist Church, 250 Hannahstown Road, Cabot. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, Pa. 16001. Arrangements were entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, Inc. Saxonburg, www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.