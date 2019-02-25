Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin M. Adams


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin M. Adams Obituary

Edwin M. Adams, 83, of Kittanning, formerly of Apollo, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at VNA Hospice in Butler.

He was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Vandergrift to the late John M. and Marion (Ardary) Adams.

He worked as a security guard and enjoyed fishing.

Edwin is survived by two daughters, Shirley Adams and Christine Adams; two step-sons Randy (Vickie) Bowersox and Michael Bowersox; and two step-grandsons Brandon and Shawn Bowersox.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice Adams; step-son, Terry Bowersox; and brother, John Adams.

Friends will be received Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m., at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now