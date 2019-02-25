Edwin M. Adams, 83, of Kittanning, formerly of Apollo, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at VNA Hospice in Butler.

He was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Vandergrift to the late John M. and Marion (Ardary) Adams.

He worked as a security guard and enjoyed fishing.

Edwin is survived by two daughters, Shirley Adams and Christine Adams; two step-sons Randy (Vickie) Bowersox and Michael Bowersox; and two step-grandsons Brandon and Shawn Bowersox.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice Adams; step-son, Terry Bowersox; and brother, John Adams.

Friends will be received Wednesday Feb. 27, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m., at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.