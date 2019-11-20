|
|
Eileen E. (Walter) Slagle, 74, of Ford City, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
She was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Kittanning, to the late Emerson and Maxine Walter.
She is survived by her life partner, Mike Cohen; daughter, Wendy George and husband, William Helm; grandson, Shawn Slagle and wife, Kayla; two great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Shawnah; sister, Etta Mae Walter; and brothers, Jack and Ralph Walter.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Claire Walter.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m. at Snyder
Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Timothy Lewis officiating. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.