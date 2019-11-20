Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Eileen E. (Walter) Slagle


1945 - 2019
Eileen E. (Walter) Slagle Obituary

Eileen E. (Walter) Slagle, 74, of Ford City, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

She was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Kittanning, to the late Emerson and Maxine Walter.

She is survived by her life partner, Mike Cohen; daughter, Wendy George and husband, William Helm; grandson, Shawn Slagle and wife, Kayla; two great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Shawnah; sister, Etta Mae Walter; and brothers, Jack and Ralph Walter.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Claire Walter.

Friends will be received on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m. at Snyder

Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Timothy Lewis officiating. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

