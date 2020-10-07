Eleanor L. Huth, 91, of Freeport, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, peacefully, at her home.

Eleanor was born in Freeport, on Feb. 11, 1929, a daughter of the late Regina (Palyszeski) and Homer J. Gamble.

She was the widow of Regis K. Huth, who passed in 1982. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. Eleanor owned and operated her own beauty shop for many years. She had worked as a cashier for the old Ben Franklin Store and 5 & 10 Store, both in Freeport. She also worked at Gee Bees in Natrona Heights, and for J.C. Penney in Lower Burrell.

She was a member of the Christian Mothers and the Freeport Evening Club. Eleanor enjoyed painting, craftwork, shopping and collecting dolls.

Eleanor is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis P. and Carol Huth, of Allegheny Township; her grandchildren: Jeremy and Tiffany Huth, Jared Huth, Lindsay and James Giallombardo, Tyler and Courtney Huth; and five great- grandchildren. Eleanor is also survived by her six sisters: Regina and Harry Crytzer, Elizabeth DeLeon, Carol and Burt Micholas, Donna and Wayne Brown, Karen Gamble and Cynthia and Joe Harbison; three brothers: Homer Gamble, Donald and Ethel Gamble and Robert and Cathy Gamble; and her cat, Jake.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Eleanor is preceded in death by her two sons, David L. Huth and Richard A. Huth; and her companion, James Hamilton.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Redmond Funeral Home, Inc., 524 High St., Freeport.

Social distancing will be maintained and all in attendance will be required to wear face masks in accordance with the PA state mandate.

Everyone is invited to attend A Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with the Rev. Father Gilbert Gente officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920.

To send a condolence visit: redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.