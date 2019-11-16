|
Eleanor L. Nagy, 90, of Rural Valley, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home, Kittanning.
She was born on April 4, 1929, to J. Barton and Mildred (Procius) Schaeffer in Kittanning.
She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro.
Eleanor was dedicated to her husband of 68 years, John D. "Jack" Nagy, Jr. She formerly modeled for the Eljer Corp. Promotional Magazine. Eleanor was a wonderful mother and grandmother, who spend much of her time caring for her grandchildren. She graduated from Kittanning
High School in 1947, and loved to travel.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Linda (James) Brown, of Rural Valley; son, Michael (Jane) Nagy, of Kittanning; five grandsons: Nathan (Stephanie) Nagy, Frank (Alyssa) Nagy, Jonathan (Tara) Nagy, Mark Brown and Michael Brown; two granddaughters, Erica Brown and Lindsay (Julie Compton) Brown; three great-grandsons: Noah Smouse, Kaleb Smouse and Kanin Nagy; and four great-granddaughters: Annabelle, Cecelia and Nina Nagy, and Schaeffer Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John D. "Jack" Nagy, Jr.; her daughter, Sue Ann Nagy; sister, Barbara Kane; and brother, Jack Schaeffer.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro.
Burial will take place in St. Mary Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro.