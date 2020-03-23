|
Eleanor W. Blaney, 93, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
Eleanor was born on March 3, 1927, in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County, Pa., to Bruce L. and Lois (Noble) Wilson.
Eleanor was a 1945 graduate of Kittanning High School and was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church where she served as assistant treasurer and treasurer.
Along with her husband, Jack, she operated the former Blaney's Market in Kittanning from 1949 through 1965.
Eleanor co-owned the Kittanning Dairy Queen from 1965 through 1975.
Her memberships included the Order of the Eastern Starr No. 277, the Kittanning Garden Club, the Kittanning Country Club, and the Women's Golf Association. She enjoyed playing golf, gardening, doing needlepoint and cross stitch.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Fred B. Blaney and wife, Gail, of Kittanning; her daughter, Mary Lee Schaub of Kittanning; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Wilson and wife, Marie, D. Richard Wilson and wife, Shirley, and Joseph C. Wilson and wife, Kathy, all of Worthington.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John W. "Jack" Blaney whom she married March 31, 1949, and who died Dec. 20, 1982; sister, Janet Wilson; mother, Laura Anderson Wilson; a grandchild, Guy Blaney; great-grandchildren, Shane William and Kane Anthony; and a very dear friend, Richard Falchetti.
Funeral services will be held privately followed by a burial in the Kittanning Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Eleanor's honor to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA, 16201 or the Kittanning Public Library, 280 N. Jefferson St. Kittanning, PA 16201.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.
To send a condolence to Eleanor's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.