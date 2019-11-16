|
Elinor L. Matson, 84, of Beavercreek, Ohio, died on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, following a medical emergency.
She was born Oct. 1, 1934, in Rose Valley, Armstrong County, a daughter of the late Charles I. and Mildred (Weaver) Rosenberger.
Elinor was a 1952 graduate of Shannock Valley High School. She was recognized as having a good sense of humor, which she sharpened with her wit.
Elinor began a long career in the field of pharmacy services in the 1950s, while employed by King's Drug Store in Rural Valley. In July of 1955, Elinor married Richard D. Matson and they began their life together in the areas of Xenia and Dayton, Ohio. Elinor continued with her pharmacy experience, and worked as a prescription typist at the Fidelity Medical Building located in downtown Dayton. Prior to her retirement, she continued on as a pharmacy technician while employed in the Beavercreek area.
Elinor loved nature and was always feeding the birds and squirrels that took shelter in their yard; she would even keep the birdbath heated during the winter months. Cardinals were her special interest, which were reflected in her collections. She also had a special place in her heart for all the doggies. Elinor had the ability to communicate with others and offered her direct response or caring support to whatever the conversation was about. She will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched and the moments they shared.
Elinor is survived by her sister, Joanne Yates, of Yatesboro; nieces, Deborah Leh, Patricia Fair and Lorie Yates; nephew, Brian L. Yates; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Dick Matson, who died Sept. 30, 2008. Arrangements and care provided by Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.