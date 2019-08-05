|
Elizabeth A. (Tenerowicz) Pechan, died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Elizabeth was born June 19, 1927, in Ford City to Walter and Clara (Jamro) Tenerowicz.
Elizabeth was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Church and a former member of St. Francis of Paola Church. She was also a member of the Polish Falcons, Ford City.
Ms. Pechan was a former dental assistant (dental hygienist) and worked for her husband Dr. Albert Pechan.
Elizabeth's history of activities included volunteering at the following places : ACMH Hospital, American Heart Association, Red Cross Blood Mobile and St. Francis Church. She was also a founding member of the Ford City Polish Culture Club.
Elizabeth was very proud of her Polish heritage.
She enjoyed teaching younger members of the family to speak Polish and listening to and singing Polish music.
There were three things she was glad to have experienced in her lifetime: reaching the age of 90, making it to the year 2000 and the election of a Polish Pope.
Elizabeth treasured spending time with her family and reminiscing "from soup to nuts" about past times in Ford City and watching Jeopardy.
Elizabeth will be missed on Thanksgiving as she always led off the annual singing of "God Bless America" with family members: "While the storm clouds gather far across the sea. Let us swear allegiance to a land that's free. Let us all be grateful for a land so fair. As we raise our voices in a solemn prayer. "
Elizabeth is survived by her brother Henry Tenerowicz and wife Patti.
Although Elizabeth had no children of her own, she was a second mother to her nephew, Keith Kovac (Debra), nieces Yvonne Kovac (Ken), Debra Panchik (Edward) and Diane Cujas (Richard). Elizabeth was also survived by many other nephews and nieces.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband - Pennsylvania Sen. Dr. Albert R. Pechan; two brothers: Walter Tenerowicz and Carl Tenerowicz; and two sisters: Ann Klukan and Eleanor Kovac.
Friends and family will be received at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Christ Prince Of Peace Parish in Ford City, for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Sebastian Hanks officiating. The place of internment will be Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family request contributions be made to Laube Cancer Center, or local charities of your choice. sto lat