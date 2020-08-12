Elizabeth H. McCartney, 100, of Brackenridge, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, peacefully, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home in Kittanning.

Elizabeth was born in Rimersburg, on Aug. 1, 1920, a daughter of the late Clara (Croyle) and Joseph Hamilton. She was the widow of James W. McCartney, Sr. who passed away in 1972.

Elizabeth was a long-time member of Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament in Natrona Heights. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Elizabeth had worked in housekeeping for many years at Allegheny Valley Hospital, retiring in 1983. Elizabeth enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, traveling, baking and spending time with her family.

Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie and Bob Shetler, of Smicksburg; Betsy and Al Bianco, of Brackenridge; and her son, Joe McCartney and his girlfriend, Deanna Fleming, of Tarentum. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by her son, James W. "Butch" McCartney, Jr.; three sisters: Virginia Babinsack,

June Beck and Mable Stivers; and three brothers: Ronald "Pud" Hamilton, James Hamilton and Joseph William Hamilton.

At the family's request there will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brackenridge American Legion - Post 226, 845 E. First Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport.

