1/
Elizabeth H. McCartney
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth H. McCartney, 100, of Brackenridge, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, peacefully, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home in Kittanning.

Elizabeth was born in Rimersburg, on Aug. 1, 1920, a daughter of the late Clara (Croyle) and Joseph Hamilton. She was the widow of James W. McCartney, Sr. who passed away in 1972.

Elizabeth was a long-time member of Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament in Natrona Heights. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Elizabeth had worked in housekeeping for many years at Allegheny Valley Hospital, retiring in 1983. Elizabeth enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, traveling, baking and spending time with her family.

Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie and Bob Shetler, of Smicksburg; Betsy and Al Bianco, of Brackenridge; and her son, Joe McCartney and his girlfriend, Deanna Fleming, of Tarentum. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by her son, James W. "Butch" McCartney, Jr.; three sisters: Virginia Babinsack,

June Beck and Mable Stivers; and three brothers: Ronald "Pud" Hamilton, James Hamilton and Joseph William Hamilton.

At the family's request there will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brackenridge American Legion - Post 226, 845 E. First Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport.

To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmond Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
Our sympathy to you family on the loss of Elizabeth. God bless you.
Lydia Detman Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved