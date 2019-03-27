Elizabeth Natalie Wells, 95, of Ford City, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

She was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Ford City, to Fred and Olga Buriak Dzugan.

Mrs. Wells was a homemaker.

A former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and she also distributed poppies.

A wonderful wife and mother and homemaker, she enjoyed driving around with her husband.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include her husband of 74 years, Cyril "Moe" Wells; a son, Rickey S. Wells, of Ford City; and the dog, Kane.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Dixie Ann Wells, who died Oct. 11, 2013; a sister, Dorothy

Valasek; and brothers, Paul Dzugan, Pete Dzugan, and Fred Dzugan, Jr.

As for her wishes, private services will be held by the family. The family requests donations be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.