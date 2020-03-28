Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Ellen A. Corbett

Ellen A. Corbett Obituary

Ellen A. Corbett, 79, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

She was born on June 26, 1940, in Passaic, N.J., the daughter of Dennis L. Dineen and Laura (Graff) McElwain.

Ellen was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading and cooking. Ellen's biggest joy in life was her family. She looked forward to family gatherings and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will especially be remembered for her generosity, kind heart, and fondness for animals.

She will be deeply missed by her son, Thomas W. Corbett II and his wife, Stephenie, of Flower Mound, Texas; her three daughters, Cristine R. Corbett of Pittsburgh, Pa., Elizabeth E. Corbett and her partner, Bill Billingerof, Sharps Chapel, Tenn., and Patricia D. Palermo and her husband John of Boca Raton, Fla.; her two sisters, Diane P. Steiner and her husband Jerry of Kittanning, Pa., and Laura Elizabeth Dineen of Alexandria, Va.; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nieces, two nephews and a special great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Henry Arthur Corbett and her daughter, Janice K. Corbett.

A funeral mass was privately held.

Burial will be in the Worthington Lutheran Cemetery, Armstrong County, Pa..

In honor of Ellen, contributions may be made in her memory to Orphans of The Storm, P.O. 838, Kittanning, PA 16201 or Parkinson's Foundation, 575 Lincoln Ave. No. 101, Bellevue, PA 15202.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To express online condolences to the family visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.

