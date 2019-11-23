|
Ellen C. Huth, 90, of Freeport, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, of pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving family at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Ellen was born in Buffalo Township (Sarver) on Dec. 5, 1928, a daughter of the late Cecelia (McIntyre) Easley, of Turtle Creek and Wayne P. Easley, of Slate Lick.
She was the widow of Charles B. "Buck" Huth, who passed in 2007.
Ellen was a lifetime member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. She was a founding member of the Christian Mothers at St. Mary's Parish.
She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Ellen enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, baking, bus trips, bingo, watching sports and spending time with her family.
Ellen is survived by her three daughters: Karen A. and Daniel Lucovich, of Buffalo Township, Carol M. and Donald
Landstrom, of Kittanning and Kathleen A. Huth, of Freeport; her two sons, Charles J. and Debbie Huth, of Sarver and Patrick D. and Laura Huth, of Gilpin Township; she is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and members of the Huth, Lucovich, Landstrom, Sutara, Sypulski, Blose, Henretty and Rowe families.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ellen is preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Margaret Easley and Jean Easley.
Family and friends will be received from Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport. Everyone is invited to gather on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Area Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229 and/or Freeport Area Meals-On-Wheels, 211 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.