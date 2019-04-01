Ellen P. (Beneigh) McElhaney, 74, of Chicora, died on Friday March 29, 2019, in VNA Inpatient Hospice, Butler, Pa.

She was born on May 12, 1944, in Butler to the late Paul & Mildred (Greenert) Beneigh.

Ellen previously worked for Butler Memorial Hospital in the purchasing department and she also was a teacher's aide for the Armstrong School District.

She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Butler and belonged to The Order of the Eastern Star. Ellen was a volunteer at Katie's Kitchen and she was the recipient of the 2016 Lauretta Woodson award. She enjoyed her family and friend monthly card club, her flower beds and the Outer Banks. Ellen loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their various events.

Left behind to cherish her memory are: three daughters: Tracy (Will) Patton of Chicora; Megan (Brian) Lineman of Chapel Hill, NC; and Amy (Jason) Ligas of Indiana, Pa.; eight grandchildren: Courtney, Colton, Justin, Chloe, Marra, Sarah, Reed and Avery; and a sister: Debra (John) Sonntag of Grove City.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McElhaney, who passed away on Oct. 22, 2001.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Rd., Cowansville, Pa 16218. Additional viewing will take place from 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, in St. Marks Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. James Neal and Rev. Joseph Boomhower co-officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Chicora, Pa.

Ellen's family asks that any memorial contributions please be given to Katie's Kitchen, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, Pa 16001

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.snydercrissman.com