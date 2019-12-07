|
Ellis L. Coon, 99, of Smicksburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
He was born in 1920, to J. Blaine and Annie Essel Fredrick Coon.
Ellis was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church, Smicksburg.
He was employed by PennDOT as a highway foreman for 15 years, and later worked as a janitor at the Keystone Power Plant.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter, Gary and his wife, Linda, of Home; Jim and his wife, Nancy, of Macedonia, Ohio; Darla Blose and her husband, Thomas, of Dayton; three grandchildren: Stacie Palmer, of Home; Gerry Coon and his wife, Amanda, of Dayton; and Kurt Coon and his wife, Amanda, of Macedonia, Ohio; six great-grandchildren: JJ Brendle, Jordan Palmer, Adam Coon, Maggie Coon, Bailey Coon and Tyler
Coon; a sister-in-law, Anna Coon, of Smicksburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Lewis) Coon in 1998; and his six brothers: Ken, Jim, Chuck, Harold, Raymond and Ralph Coon.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.
Private interment will be made in the Smicksburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church, 26 Clarion St., Smicksburg, PA 16256. www.bowserminich.com.