Elmer F. "Red" Aites
Elmer F. "Red" Aites, 92, of Kittanning, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, in ACMH Hospital. Red was born on Feb. 9, 1928, in Huey, Pa., to the late Andrew and Erma Aites.He worked for Eljer Plumbing in Ford City, and was also a World War II veteran.He was a member of the Limestone Reesedale Church of God. He enjoyed bowling, golf, hunting and working on cars. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Crystal (Larry) Long, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Cristie (Harry) Brink, of Kittanning; grandson, Larry, Jr. (Tia) Long, of Kittanning; great-granddaughters, Emily and Alexia Long; great-grandsons, Seamus Gross, Aiden Carlesi and Silas Long; and his sister, Betty Summerville, of Kittanning.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elva Jean Aites; and a brother, Ray Aites.Due to the ongoing health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic a private viewing and service will be held for the family in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, Kittanning, with Layman Bruce Shaffer officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
