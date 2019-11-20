|
Elvira "Nanna" Turco, 89, of West Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. She was born July 15, 1930, in Arnold, Pa., a daughter of the late Antonio and Rosa (Veltri) Pate, and was raised in Italy before moving back to the U.S. in 1947. She married her husband, Antonio S. Turco, on July 24, 1948.
Left behind to cherish her memory includes her children, Nick (Carolyn) Turco, of Lithia, Fla., Sam (Cathy) Turco, of Lexington, Ky., and Linda (Rick) Mercurio, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Megan (Jason) Meekins, Catherine (Miles King) Turco, Jason (Sara) Turco, Joe (Bonnie) Turco, Lisa Mercurio, Rosalie (Chris) Boyle, Ricky (Audrey) Mercurio, Anthony (Elizabeth) Mercurio, Michael (Tori) Mercurio, Anna (Stephen) Crucitt and Joseph (Melyssa) Mercurio; great-grandchildren: Luke, Olivia and Leah Turco, Nicholas and Anna Sofia Turco, Imogen, Ainsley, Elena and Elias Boyle, Dominic and Evangelia Mercurio, Hayden and Kylie McKay, Michael David Mercurio, and Giuliana, Emily and Madelyn Vira Crucitt. Also surviving is her sister, Ida Pate, of Midland, Pa.; and her brother, Albert (Rosemarie) Pate, of Zelienople; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.
She was a member of the Adolorata Society of Mt. St. Peter's Church in New Kensington, and also a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Kittanning. She loved God more than anything and also had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. She worked for many years as a seamstress and when she retired, she became a special babysitter to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and also to Nathan, Neil, Nicholas and Nolan Turco, as well as Leah and Lilah Hogamier. She loved them as much as her own grandchildren. Until last year, she also worked at Costa's Market in New Kensington, making homemade ravioli and gnocchi.
Friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Parting Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, in Kittanning, with Father Victor S. Baguna offi- ciating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.