Emmett B. McIlwain, 80, of Valley Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born March 19, 1939, a son of the late John B. McIlwain and Dorothy (Neal) McIlwain and lived in the area all his life.
He worked for 42 years as a telephone installer/repairman for Kittanning Telephone Co. through Windstream.
He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, was a session member and a deacon, as well as serving on numerous other church committees. Emmett also belonged to the Lion's Club, West Valley Grange 1760, where he was Past Worthy Master and the PA Farm Bureau.
He enjoyed farming, hunting, hiking, bowling and spending time with his family. Emmett was a gentle, quiet man who loved the Lord, people, and his family. He enjoyed his grandchildren, especially watching their sports. He was a loving man and an exceptional father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a giving neighbor.
Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife of 58 years, Sandra (Bruce) McIlwain; daughters, Susan (Harry) McIlwain Zydonik and Stacey (Paul) McIlwain Wolfe; grandchildren: McKenzie Zydonik, Zachary Zydonik, Cassandra Wolfe, Mason Wolfe, Dylan Wolfe and Jocelyn Wolfe; great-grandchild, Sky Brown; brothers: Dennis (Joy) McIlwain, Irwin (Jeanne) McIlwain and David (Connie) McIlwain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dana Wilmot officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Emmett's honor to the : Greater PA Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or Grace Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.