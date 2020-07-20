Enis Olive Cerutti Lazzeri, 98, of Sayre, passed away peacefully of natural causes, at the home of her daughter, Kristene Eller, on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She was born on March 16, 1922, in Seminole, Pa.

Enis was one of 10 children born to Rose (Baldassari) and Frank Cerutti.

She graduated from New Bethlehem High School in 1939. After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper for a local garage.

After the start of World War II, Enis, her sister, Lena, and two local friends went to work as Rosie-the-riveters at a manufacturing plant in Erie, Pa.

She had fond memories of that time in her life.

Enis married Pete Lazzeri at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Erie, Pa., on July 15, 1944.

She and her husband, Pete, then moved to the Rural Valley, Pa., area after he was discharged from the Army at the end of World War II.

They owned and operated Sunset Grove, a landmark tavern/restaurant/dance hall/ roller rink/picnic grounds from 1946 until 1971.

After the sale of their business, Enis worked intermittently at various jobs in order to help finance her 14 trips to Italy to visit her relatives at Lake Garda.

She was always busy gardening with her husband, in the summers, always being generous to family and friends with the vegetables they grew.

Enis was a wonderful cook and baker.

She was known for her homemade pastas, pierogis and gnocchis, along with her yeast breads and biscotti.

Enis began quilting when she was in her mid-50s, learning the art from Amish women that lived in the area.

She would often have three quilt frames operating at the same time.

Enis made more than 100 quilts in her lifetime.

She sold very few, mostly giving them to family and friends. When not quilting, Enis would be crocheting.

While living in the Rural Valley area, Enis was active volunteering for her church, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Yatesboro, Pa.

Although she never was able to further her education after high school, Enis was adamant that all her children and grandchildren go on to college.

In 2005, after the passing of her husband and daughter, Kathirose, who lived close to her, Enis moved to Sayre, Pa., to be closer to her daughter, Kristene.

While living in Sayre, she kept busy quilting, cooking, baking, volunteering at the Robert Packer Hospital, VA Outpatient Clinic, and tying quilts at My Brothers Keeper (or "Ugly Quilts"), which makes quilt bags for homeless shelters.

Enis was a member of the Epiphany Catholic Church.

Three years ago, after her health declined, she moved into her daughter, Kristene's home.

Enis is survived by her daughters, Dr. Karen A. Lazzeri and husband, Guenter Bareiss, of Germany, presently residing in Waverly, N.Y., and Kristene (Richard) Eller, of Sayre, Pa.; grandchildren: Todd Davis, and Peter Eller, of Amherst, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren; and sister Elsie (Ryan) Pierson, of Parkville, Md.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Eugene (Mary) Cerutti in Sayre.

Enis is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose; her husband, Pete; a daughter, Kathirose Lazzeri Davis; a son, Peter Lazzeri; and an infant son, unnamed; in addition to her siblings: Joe, Frank, Mary, Rex, Lena, Irene, Thelma and Richard.

Special thanks to her faithful friend, Pam Secrist, for helping to keep her spirits up with her visits and cards.

The family would also like to express a deep gratitude for the meticulous and compassionate care rendered by her caregivers for the past three years, Amy, Crystal, Dee, Dianne, Helen, Jane, Michelle, Shannon, Tarrah, Victoria and Guthrie Hospice.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2020, the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The family suggests contributions may be directed to The Bridge of the Penn- York Valley Churches, P.O. Box 202 Sayre, PA; Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road Towanda, PA 18848; Epiphany Catholic Church, 304 South Elmer Ave. Sayre, PA in memory of Enis C. Lazzeri.

