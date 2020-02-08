Home

F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Eric A. McMillen

Eric A. McMillen, 43, of Ford City, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in his residence.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1977, in Kittanning, to Thomas and Michele Jean (Bowser) McMillen.

Eric worked for AK Steel in the melt shop.

He was an U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Eric also was past Commander of Post 4843 Veterans of Foreign Wars, where he also held various other offices.

He was known to be a good fisherman and power lifter.

Eric leaves behind to cherish his memory, his father, Tom McMillen; sister, Holly (Jason) Bowman; two nieces, Lilly and Deila Bowman; and his aunts and uncles: Tim McMillen, Cindy Burke, Bill Bowser, Ken Bowser, Sally Kirkwood, Mark Bowser and Marty Stewart.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Michele Jean McMillen; and grandparents: Olabelle Huth and William and Jean Bowser.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

