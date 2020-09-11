1/
Eric Joseph Jack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eric Joseph Jack, 49, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Born Feb. 2, 1971, he was a son of James and Carol (Anderson) Jack.

He was a machinist. Eric was a member of Buffalo Valley Sportsmen's Club in Worthington. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his daughter, Halli Jack and son, Taylor Jack; grandchildren: Tucker and Harper McMahon and another grandson on the way; his father, James Jack; brothers, Mike Jack and Bill Jack; sister, Marcia Williamson; and several nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Jack.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Services and interment are private.

Those attending are asked to please wear a mask or face covering and follow CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved