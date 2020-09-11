Eric Joseph Jack, 49, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Born Feb. 2, 1971, he was a son of James and Carol (Anderson) Jack.

He was a machinist. Eric was a member of Buffalo Valley Sportsmen's Club in Worthington. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his daughter, Halli Jack and son, Taylor Jack; grandchildren: Tucker and Harper McMahon and another grandson on the way; his father, James Jack; brothers, Mike Jack and Bill Jack; sister, Marcia Williamson; and several nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Jack.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Services and interment are private.

Those attending are asked to please wear a mask or face covering and follow CDC health/safety protocols.

