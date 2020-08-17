Beloved son, husband and father and friend to many, Eric Thomas Mikula passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2020 in his home residence in New Milford, N.J.

He was born Feb. 16, 1975, to Thomas and Reba Mikula.

Eric went to school in Ford City and attended college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Pa., with a degree in Communications Media.

He lived, worked and married in New York City for 15 years before moving to their home in New Jersey with his wife, Marye, and daughter, Naya, in 2015.

Eric worked as a media engineer in NYC but his heart was always with the outdoors and he was an excellent cook.

He loved to go fishing, hunting, cooking, grilling and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eric was a fun-loving, easy-going guy who spoke his mind and a loving, caring husband and father.

He was gone too soon and will be sorely missed.

"I love daddy. And daddy loves mommy. And mommy and daddy love me and mommy loves daddy." - Naya

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. All services are private.