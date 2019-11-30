|
Erma Marie Canil, 93, formerly of Ford City, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at West Haven Manor in Apollo.
She was born May 22, 1926, in Ford City, to Romano and Maria Barichello Canil.
Erma was a glass inspector for PPG Industries, Ford City.
She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish and was a member of the LCBA.
Erma enjoyed reading, visiting with friends and also enjoyed breakfast and bus trips with her friends. She loved her family.
Survivors include two sisters, Norma and Charles Adamchuk, of West Leechburg, and Mary Frances and Ronald Frank, of Leechburg; one niece; and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Johanna Cousins.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where Parting Prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish with Father Alan Polczynski as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.