Ernest D. "Ernie" Claypoole, 76, of Ford City, passed away on Wednesday, Sept., 30, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 23, 1944, in Worthington, to Blair Thomas and Edna Pearl (Baker) Claypoole.

Ernie graduated from Worthington High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a military police officer. He was a member of the Franklin Union Baptist Church, the Keystone Kruisers car club, subordinate, county and PA State Grange and after retiring learned to western square dance with the Alamo Squares. He loved to travel, bowl, read and had a keen appreciation for nature and the outdoors.

Ernie was a truck driver by trade, starting his 42-year career driving for Claypoole Trucking, his father's company. He then worked for various companies and retired from Air Products and Chemicals in 2006. He was honored many times for his skill and professionalism, which included being a member of two different "million mile safe driving" teams. He considered his career choice one of his life's blessings, because of the enjoyment it brought him. As a wonderful consequence of this love of driving, he and his wife, Karen VanHorn Claypoole, had 53 years of beautiful road trip vacations.

Ernie cherished his family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Karen; and his daughter, Kathryn Ella Claypoole, of Ford City, Pa. He is also survived by and will be sadly missed by his brothers: Bernard (Jean) Claypoole, of Kingman, Ariz., Rodrick (Claudia) Claypoole, of Worthington, Pa., Everett Claypoole, of Tuscumbia, Ala., and Dennis (Cheryl) Claypoole, of Worthington, Pa.; his sisters, Shirley Smouse, of Corry, Pa., and Carolyn Renwick, of Worthington, Pa.; and his many nieces and nephews.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Louis Claypoole.

Friends and family may gather from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Franklin Union Baptist Church, 106 Century Hill Lane, Worthington, with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ernie's honor to Camp Judson, 398 Holiday Road, North Springfield, PA 16430, a charity Ernie cared deeply about.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ernie's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.