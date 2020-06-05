Ernest Eugene Hankey, 88, of Kittanning, died on Tuesday June 2, 2020, in his residence.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1931, in Kittanning to the late Elmer L. and Thelma (Wilhelm) Hankey.

He was a retired truck driver, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and canning with his family.

Left behind to cherish his memory is daughter, Sharen (Robert) Rhodes, of Kane; son, Jerry Hankey, of Shelocta; daughter-in-law, Deborah Hankey, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Michael Roberts, of Kane, Jaime (Anthony) Sourdif, of Vermont, Jennifer (Kevin) Crawford, of Kittanning, Jeremy (Melissa) Hankey, of Kittanning and Jordan Hankey, of Homer City; great- grandchildren: Karli and Riley Roberts, Landon and Olivia Crawford, Carter and Coltyn Hankey and Wynter Bothworth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn "Pinky" Hankey; son, David Hankey; daughter-in-law, Joan Hankey; three sisters: Lillian Remaley, Helen Haley and Lois Febinger; and one brother, William Hankey.

A private interment service will be held at Cochran Cemetery in Templeton. Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is assisting the family with all their arrangements. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.