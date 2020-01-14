|
Ernest G. "Ernie" Luke, 77, of Kittanning, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Jan. 30, 1942, in Kittanning, the son of Guy S. and Grace (Adams) Luke.
Ernest lived in the Kittanning area all his life and graduated from Kittanning High School. He honorably served in the U.S. Army and in the National Guard Post No. 876 Engineers Division of Ford City. Ernest previously worked as a heavy equipment operator for Amerikohl, Hawk Contracting and Rupp Brothers Construction. He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church and the Kit-Han-Ne Car Club and was a life member of the BPOE Elks Lodge No. 203. Ernest enjoyed attending car shows, tractor pulls and drag racing.
He will be remembered with love by his son, Kevin A. Luke and wife, Tami, of Kittanning; daughters, Jean A. Peters and husband, John, of Kittanning, and Robyn E. Lenhart and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Victoria Steele and husband, Dylan, Amber Scrivani and husband, Rich, Stephanie Black, Tyler Peters and fiancée, Tera Hooks, and Sara Peters and fiancé, Hunter Elkin; great-grandchildren, Corvo, Timberlynn, Cole, Ivy and Kinley; brother, Ronald Luke, of Apollo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife, Dawnisie E. (Farester) Luke, whom he married Sept. 7, 1968, and who died Jan. 30, 2018.
The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, where the BPOE Elks Lodge No. 203 will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the funeral home, with Rev. Kathy Davis officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.