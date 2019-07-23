Essie L. Sefton, 82, of Cowansville, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Grey's Colonial Acres.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1936, in North Buffalo Township, to the late Clark and Genevieve (Fair) Younkins.

Essie retired from Moonlight Mushroom and was a member of the Center Hill Church of The Brethren in North Buffalo Township.

She enjoyed cooking and ceramics.

Essie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, M. Dale Sefton; daughter, Susan (Daniel) Kubla; two grandchildren, Anthony J. (Kimberly) Bury, and Sabrina (Justin) Newbold; two great-grandchildren, Anthony K. Bury, and Carley Newbold; a sisterin law, Marian Younkins; and three nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Younkins, and sister, Grace Wendell.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Ronald Shafer officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Brethren Church Cemetery. Family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 612 N. Main St., No. C, Butler, PA 16001. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.