Estalene LaRue (Schaub) Lasher
Estalene LaRue (Schaub) Lasher, 88, of Kittanning Township, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born March 30, 1932, in Kittanning, to the late William and Eunice (Croyle) Schaub.

She lived in Kittanning Township, for 25 years.

Estalene was a retired secretary, working 18 years for Alltel and 25 years for Pittsburg & Shawmut Railroad.

She was of Presbyterian faith.

She enjoyed flea markets, bingo and gardening.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her husband,

Emmett Carl Lasher; niece, Robyn Lasher; niece, Carla Daniel-Lasher; brother-in-law, Joe Lasher; niece, Colista Miller; nephew, Terry Miller; and nieces, Jaylee and Bobbi Daniel.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are private and under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
