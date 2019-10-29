|
Esther Cassel (Mummau) Baker, 86, of Kittanning, died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Concordia in Cabot.
She was born on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, in Manheim, Pa., daughter of the late Jacob R. and Mable C. Mummau.
Esther spent the last 10 years living at Concordia.
Her lifelong dream was to become a nurse, and Esther achieved that dream in 1954, when she graduated from Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing.
Esther would go on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Messiah College in 1958.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning.
Esther enjoyed reading, event planning, music and horse back riding.
Esther loved traveling, hiking and the outdoors.
She was a very adventurous person.
At the age of 65, Esther went to Alaska to teach Bible school.
While there, she went backpacking and got lost for six days.
Esther was found in good condition by the Alaskan Civil Air Patrol.
She was a very giving person, always willing to spend her time helping others and volunteered for many places.
Most of all, she loved her family very much.
Esther is survived by her son, Nathan (Ann) Baker, of Loomis, Calif.; daughter, Karen (Jody) King, of Kittanning; sister, Mable (John) Hershey, of Marietta, Pa.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Mummau, of Shippensburg, Pa.; and grandchildren: Benjamin (Rebecca) Baker, of Baltimore, Md., Samuel Baker, of Chicago, Ill., Amanda Baker, of St. Louis, Mo., James Baker, of Loomis, Calif. and Moriah King, of Kittanning.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Carl Baker; brothers, J. Abram, Cassel and John Mummau; and a sister, Larrayne Jones.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning, with Pastor Carl Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Kauffman Mennonite Church Cemetery in Manheim, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Esther's honor to Good Samaritan Endowment Fund, Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.