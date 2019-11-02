Home

Esther Cassel (Mummau) Baker

Esther Cassel (Mummau) Baker, 86, of Kittanning, died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Concordia in Cabot. Friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning, with Pastor Carl Johnson officiating.

Burial will be in Kauffman Mennonite Church Cemetery in Manheim, Pa. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

