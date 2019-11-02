|
Esther Cassel (Mummau) Baker, 86, of Kittanning, died on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Concordia in Cabot. Friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning, with Pastor Carl Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in Kauffman Mennonite Church Cemetery in Manheim, Pa. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.