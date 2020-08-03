Esther Lewis Smith, 102, of Shelocta, Pa., passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Moorehead Place in Indiana, Pa.

She was born Jan. 30, 1918, in Donora, Pa., to the Rev. William Hershel Brown and Della Mae (Himelwright) Brown.

Before moving to Elderton, in 1929, Esther spent her younger years in Donora, Pa., Wellsville, Ohio and Sharon, Pa. Her father was the former pastor of Elderton Lutheran Parish which included Gastown, Mt. Union and South Bend. The family lived in the parsonage in Elderton. She graduated from Elderton High School in 1936, and then attended Indiana Business College, receiving her Associate's degree in secretarial work.

Esther married Ira Miles Smith on June 15, 1938, and they had many wonderful years of marriage until his passing on Jan. 30, 1967. At first they ran a family farm, but in 1965, Miles and Esther were given the opportunity to purchase school buses from Miles' employer, Clair Thompson. This was the beginning of the Smith Bus Company, which is still owned by the family. For many years, Esther owned the bus company where she performed a variety of administrative duties.

Esther was a member of Mt. Union Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and prepared the church bulletin for more than 40 years. She also worked the local election polls. Esther was very involved with her children's school, serving on the PTA for many years and as the secretary for the Elderton School Board. She will be remembered for being a hard-worker and a god-fearing woman who always followed her faith.

She is survived by her children, Raymond M. Smith and wife, Nancy, of Allison Park, Randall L. Smith and wife, Sandy, of Shelocta; daughter, Karen C. Aune and husband, Alan, of Anoka, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Saundra Smith, of Shelocta.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 28 years, Ira Miles Smith; two sons, William I. Smith and Thomas J. Smith; great-grandchild, Andrew Aune; brothers, Kirk Brown, Paul E. Brown and David Brown; and sister, Della Scranton.

