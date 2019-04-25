Esther Ruth Helms, 79, formerly of New Sewickley Township (Freedom) went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UPMC Cranberry Place, Cranberry Township.

She was born July 23, 1939, in Kittanning, to the late Richard and Ruth (Shaffer) Toy.

Esther formerly resided in New Sewickley Township, Freedom. Esther retired from Wal-Mart, in Cranberry Township, where she was employed as a greeter. She attended and was a member of Dutilh United Methodist Church in Cranberry Township, and she attended activities at the Senior Center in Cranberry Township. She volunteered annually at Brady's Run Park for the Maple Syrup Festival.

Left behind to cherished her memory is her daughter and son- in- law, Kathy and Richard Norman, of Dallas, Ga.; three grandchildren, David Gray, of Cartersville, Ga.; Crystal Gray, of Rockmart, Ga.; and Wesley and (Kaley) Norman, of Dallas, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren, Karlie Mchann, Natalie Mchann, Kenzlie Mchann, Lori Mchann, Bryson Gray, Aspyn Norman, and Chasitie Barnes; sisters and brothersin law, Janet (Gary) Stull, of Kittanning, and Janet (Wade) Lasher, of Kittanning; one niece and several nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert R. Helms, Guy C. Duke, and Donald A. Miller; three brothers, Raymond, Darrell, and Donald Toy; a sister, Barbara Toy; and a niece, Terri Toy.

Per Esther's wishes services are private and entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. The family would like to thank the caring staffs at UPMC Cranberry Place in Cranberry Township, UPMC Passavant Cranberry Township, UPMC McCandless, Pittsburgh, and UPMC Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Pittsburgh, for the excellent care Esther received. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.